Romelu Lukaku returned to West Brom on Sunday and, just like he did against his old club Everton, he scored an important goal.

His header helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 win and all three points at the Hawthorns - but the Belgian didn't celebrate scoring.

Instead, Lukaku simply looked at the crowd and waited for his teammates to swarm and jump on him.

A couple of theories have been made why Lukaku didn't celebrate, one being that he wanted to show respect to his former employers.

Lukaku spent the 2012/13 season on loan at West Brom and it was at the Baggies where he really put his name on the map.

And the second reason could be because he came under fire for his performance against Manchester City last weekend. Only the Belgium international really knows.

His lack of celebration was inevitably a talking point on Match of the Day 2 and Phil Neville believes he should have acted happier about scoring a goal, regardless of the opposition.

Neville shares the same opinion as his brother, Gary, and Jamie Redknapp, but that hasn't stopped football fans from tearing into him for the comments he made.

NEVILLE: I WAS DISAPPOINTED

Neville said: "On Wednesday I could understand it. There was still an overspill from the disappointment of the [Manchester] derby and his performance.

"But today. When you score a goal for Manchester United it is the greatest feeling in the world.

"What I wanted to see from him is slide on your knees, kiss the badge, punch the air with delight, smile, show some emotion.

"Today I was disappointed that he didn't celebrate. I don't why he did it. I'm not sure it was the West Brom thing because he's been back and played against Everton and celebrated.

"He's obviously going through a period where he's a little bit disappointed, probably with the criticism he's received."

It's safe to say Neville's analysis hasn't gone down well amongst football fans, with some making the point that it's ultimately up to Lukaku whether he celebrates or not.

And as previously mentioned, West Brom gave the 24-year-old the platform he needed to progress his career. None of the fans gave him abuse either, unlike against Everton.

A part of Lukaku probably just wanted to be respectful. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms