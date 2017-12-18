Football

coutinho.

What Liverpool fans noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The transfer window re-opens in two weeks time and Philippe Coutinho’s future will, once again, be the subject of intense speculation.

The Liverpool playmaker was, by all accounts, keen to secure a dream move to Barcelona back in the summer.

Barça made multiple bids for the Brazil international - their third and final offer was worth a staggering £114 million - but Liverpool made it abundantly clear that they had no intention of cashing in on their star man.

Coutinho was reportedly devastated after his move to the Camp Nou failed to materialise but, to his credit, knuckled down and has been in majestic form of late.

The 25-year-old produced another magnificent performance for the Reds during Sunday’s 4-0 away win at Bournemouth, scoring the opening goal and providing a fine assist for Roberto Firmino’s header in the second half.

However, reports linking Coutinho with a 2018 transfer to Barça refuse to go away.

And Liverpool fans on social media were concerned with Coutinho’s body language after scoring and assisting at the Vitality Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League

Coutinho's reaction to goal and assist v Bournemouth

Many of them fear that the South American’s body language against the Cherries was a clear sign that, although he’s doing the business on the pitch, he still wants out.

Watch his reaction to his goal…

And his reaction to his assist for Firmino…

Liverpool fans react on Twitter

Now check out the tweets from worried Liverpool fans…

Coutinho asked about his future after the match

Coutinho was asked about his future in the post-match interview by a Sky Sports journalist.

“I always say the same thing. I try to enjoy the moment,” he said.

“I like to play football and, every time when I go on the pitch, I try my best.”

p1c1k86djg133s1deq4gt61cs9.jpg

Sensing that his teammate was uncomfortable and struggling to answer the question, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped in and took control of the situation - much to the delight of Liverpool fans.

“He’s a Liverpool player right now and he’s doing really well for us,” the England international, who arrived at Anfield from Arsenal in the summer, commented.

“He’s been the most professional person I’ve seen all season. He’s been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club and that’s the most important thing right now.

“It’s not fair to ask those kind of questions I don’t think.

“He gives his all every game and that’s all we can ask from him.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
Liverpool
Football
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

Barcelona’s director has reacted to rumours of meeting Antoine Griezmann’s family

Barcelona’s director has reacted to rumours of meeting Antoine Griezmann’s family

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again