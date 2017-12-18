The transfer window re-opens in two weeks time and Philippe Coutinho’s future will, once again, be the subject of intense speculation.

The Liverpool playmaker was, by all accounts, keen to secure a dream move to Barcelona back in the summer.

Barça made multiple bids for the Brazil international - their third and final offer was worth a staggering £114 million - but Liverpool made it abundantly clear that they had no intention of cashing in on their star man.

Coutinho was reportedly devastated after his move to the Camp Nou failed to materialise but, to his credit, knuckled down and has been in majestic form of late.

The 25-year-old produced another magnificent performance for the Reds during Sunday’s 4-0 away win at Bournemouth, scoring the opening goal and providing a fine assist for Roberto Firmino’s header in the second half.

However, reports linking Coutinho with a 2018 transfer to Barça refuse to go away.

And Liverpool fans on social media were concerned with Coutinho’s body language after scoring and assisting at the Vitality Stadium.

Coutinho's reaction to goal and assist v Bournemouth

Many of them fear that the South American’s body language against the Cherries was a clear sign that, although he’s doing the business on the pitch, he still wants out.

Watch his reaction to his goal…

And his reaction to his assist for Firmino…

Liverpool fans react on Twitter

Now check out the tweets from worried Liverpool fans…

Coutinho asked about his future after the match

Coutinho was asked about his future in the post-match interview by a Sky Sports journalist.

“I always say the same thing. I try to enjoy the moment,” he said.

“I like to play football and, every time when I go on the pitch, I try my best.”

Sensing that his teammate was uncomfortable and struggling to answer the question, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stepped in and took control of the situation - much to the delight of Liverpool fans.

“He’s a Liverpool player right now and he’s doing really well for us,” the England international, who arrived at Anfield from Arsenal in the summer, commented.

“He’s been the most professional person I’ve seen all season. He’s been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club and that’s the most important thing right now.

“It’s not fair to ask those kind of questions I don’t think.

“He gives his all every game and that’s all we can ask from him.”

