With the festive season upon us, and the winter weather arriving, Sarries players were given the chance to thank those individuals who have helped them overcome the odds in their respective careers.

Saracens sponsor Betsafe teamed up with Mako Vunipola, Calum Clark, Richard Barrington, Vincent Koch, and the rest of the Saracens team to show support for their family and friends.

England star Vunipola dedicated his shirt to his grandfather Sione, revealing the impact he had on him and brother Billy.

"He had the vision to dream where others never imagined. He gave me the ambition to achieve those dreams," he said.

"When we were younger and first came over my parents were looking to head back to Tonga.

"But Sione convinced them to stay as he always believed we would play rugby."

Names of brothers and close friends were worn on shirts in a special tribute during the clash with Clermont yesterday afternoon.

Calum Clark wore Mark 'Sven' Edmondson on his shirt, in a tribute to his cousin.

"He is in his mid-thirties and has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer," he added.

"He is a massive sports fan and has always followed my career and it is inspiring to see the turnaround he has made fighting the disease."

Richard Barrington paid tribute to his close friend and teammate Petrus Du Plessis.

“The initials of Petrus Du Plessis who has been a great role model for me over the last four seasons. He has taught me to become a better scrummager and also better person in life.

“He taught me the difference between right and wrong. Helped me to integrate into the club and developed me as a player.

“I always enjoyed scrummaging down against him on a Tuesday morning, I always saw it as a chance to get better.”

In the end, it was Clermont who picked up the win, however, as they ran out 24-21 winners.

