Manchester City genuinely look unstoppable at the moment - and that kills Jose Mourinho.

Following last weekend's Manchester derby, both sets of players were involved in a tunnel bust-up when Mourinho took offence to City celebrating so wildly in their dressing room.

City's players were said to be playing their music too loudly, but it would appear they have no intention of stopping.

They beat Tottenham 4-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium and a video has since emerged of the players chanting: "Park the bus, Man United."

It's in reference to what City fans were singing in the stands during the 2-1 win over Manchester United. Check out a video below.

"PARK THE BUS, MAN UNITED"

Mourinho insists he hasn't seen the video, but you can imagine anyone associated with United will be unhappy with the level of disrespect City have shown.

"I didn't see, I didn't watch," said the Portuguese manager. "I am not interested in that. You are the journalist, the ones to make the valuation, comment, for me, nothing."

In terms of history, United are still a long, long way ahead of City, but there's no denying they are second best in Manchester based on current form.

But the above video of City's players chanting about United after beating Tottenham appears to reinforce something Sir Alex Ferguson said eight years ago.

Back in 2009, Fergie described City as a "small club with a small mentality" and said all they ever talk about is Manchester United.

Well, it would seem that's still very much the case. Ferguson said:

"It's City isn't it? They are a small club with a small mentality. All they can talk about is Manchester United; they can't get away from it."

Ouch. There's an argument to be made City are no longer a small club, but their behaviour after the Tottenham win does suggest they're still obsessed by their city rivals.

Ferguson called it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms