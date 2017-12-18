Britain’s most successful track athlete Mo Farah was awarded the Sports Personality of the Year for 2017 last night.

He beat the likes of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who won his fourth world title this season.

However, the accolade for the running legend was not received well as it garnered shocking reactions, with the most notable being someone in the audience present at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Three-time winner of the London and New York Marathons, Paula Radcliffe had her husband Gary Lough alongside her at the venue, and his reaction, moments after the announcement of the award, could not escape the watchful eyes of the viewers.

Lough was seen shaking his head as he mouthed words to his wife, will many viewers claiming he swore.

Viewers were convinced the 47-year-old said "f*****g joke!"

The social media went abuzz at the reaction with some listed below.

"Does this guy shake his head and say "f***ing joke" when Mo Farah is announced as #SPOTY winner?!" a viewer questioned.

"Love Paula Radcliffe's husband mouthing "f***ing joke" as Mo Farah wins #SPOTY. Whatever could he mean?" another keen observer asked.

Meanwhile, one viewer was quick to point out that Lough was indeed Farah’s new running coach.

He wrote: "People getting at Paula Radcliffe’s husband thinking he said 'F***ing Joke' about Mo winning. It’s his coach you cretins!"

Farah was unable to attend the event, but the organisers arranged for a live video link from his home in London.

The 34-year-old track icon is in the process of moving permanently from USA to the UK and as his wife took care of the formalities, Farah stayed home for the weekend to look after the kids.

BBC showed a dramatic film highlight of his illustrious career to the tune of Johnny Cash’s ‘In My Life’, while the video feed crossed directly live at his home.

Speaking on his retirement this year and how he’s finding life from the switch, the Olympic gold medallist said: “I initially thought it was going to be quite easy. It's going alright, I'm enjoying it, but it's not a walk in the park...

“My family and I are in the middle of moving back to the UK right now and I’m looking after all four of the kids this weekend while my wife Tania is back in the US packing up the last of our stuff.

“Our girls have just started their new school in London, so we’re staying close to home to help them all settle into their new life.”

Nonetheless, the world 5,000m and 10,000m champion delivered some memorable moments in 2017, having won a 10th global title at the world championships in London and his fourth consecutive Great North Run title.

He received knighthood from The Queen at Buckingham Palace in November 2017.

