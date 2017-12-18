The future of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been up in the air for the past year, but reports suggest that an answer may be on its way.

Manchester United were very open about their desire to sign the Frenchman last summer, only for the player to commit his immediate future to Atletico at the last hour.

Griezmann had felt unable to abandon the side at a time when they couldn't replace him because of a transfer ban.

That is no longer the case, however, with the ban set to end on January 1st and Diego Costa ready to return to the side having already agreed a move from Chelsea.

Manager Diego Simeone opened the door as wide as possible this week when he admitted that he would allow the player to leave as soon as he asked to, a statement that has got both United and Barcelona salivating.

The demand for Griezmann is understandable - he's one of the best players in the world, only 26 years old, and a deal for him seems relatively straightforward.

It may very well be a case of first come first serve, and Barcelona have looked to strike immediately.

The Catalonians' President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has been widely reported to have met with Griezmann's family - something that was put to director Guillermo Amor.

"If Bartomeu met with Griezmann's family as the newspapers say, then there may well have been an approach," said Amor.

"Though, I don't know anything for sure."

"There is a good relationship, there can also be comfortable conversations," he added. "Rumours are inevitable in the football world.

"In Griezmann's case there are many people we talk to; it's our obligation to have contact with players."

The lack of any denial stands out in a time when clubs are usually very careful with such things, with Spanish paper Sport going as far as saying it's likely.

If indeed Barca have made their move, Man United will have to act fast.

The comments came at a time when Antoine Griezmann was in the headlines for a very, very different reason.

Late on Sunday night, the 26-year-old posted a photo of himself in full blackface as he set off to a party dressed as a basketball player.

The photo sparked mass outrage on Twitter with the footballer accused of racism. He later deleted the photo and posted an apology.

Quite the evening for the Frenchman.

