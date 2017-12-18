KINGS (9-20) 93; RAPTORS (20-8) 108

Toronto secured an easy home win as they were led by DeMar DeRozan (21/1/5). His backcourt partner Kyle Lowry (16/5/7) also had a solid night and Jonas Valanciunas (13/16/2) posted a double-double as the Raptors won their ninth home game on the bounce.

Garrett Temple (18/2/2) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (18/3/5) were the leading scorers for Sacramento but they suffered a second straight defeat.

MAGIC (11-20) 110; PISTONS (17-13) 114

Detroit had five players in double figures with Reggie Bullock (20/5/0) leading the way with a career-high. Reggie Jackson (17/3/6) and Tobias Harris (17/3/1) also made valuable contributions to the win.

Orlando got huge offensive performances from Mario Hezonja (28/6/2), Nikola Vucevic (24/14/7) and Jonathan Simmons (23/6/7) but it wasn’t enough to prevent a fifth consecutive loss.

PACERS (17-13) 109; NETS (11-18) 97

Victor Oladipo (26/7/3) continued his terrific season by posting a team-high for Indiana shooting an efficient 9-of-14 from the field. Domantas Sabonis (17/8/1) was big off the bench and Myles Turner (16/6/2) also had a strong game in the victory on the road that snapped a two-game losing streak.

Allen Crabbe (17/0/3) was Brooklyn's leading scorer on the night as he hit four three-pointers and they had good production off the bench as their reserves combined for 51 points but they trailed for most of the night and couldn't get close to the Pacers.

CAVALIERS (23-8) 106; WIZARDS (16-14) 99

LeBron James (20/12/15) recorded his third consecutive triple-double as Cleveland came away with their second win in the nation's capital this season. Kevin Love (25/9/0) also had a big night as he drained five three-pointers. Jeff Green (15/5/2) provided a spark off the bench.

Bradley Beal (27/5/5) put up big numbers but he didn't shoot particularly well going just 10-of-27 from the floor. John Wall (15/10/6) had a double-double but it wasn't enough to stop a resurgent Cavs team.