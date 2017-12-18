After finishing in third place at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, and then second last term, some football fans felt this would finally be the season that Tottenham lift the Premier League trophy.

However, at this rate Spurs will be lucky if they finish inside the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side now find themselves in seventh place following their 4-1 defeat against league-leaders Manchester City on Saturday night, 21 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men and three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Dusting themselves off and going again this season after back-to-back disappointments was always going to be a real test of Spurs’ character.

And so far this season, they’ve been found wanting.

Alli has flattered to deceive this season

Some of Tottenham’s key players have flattered to deceive this season - including, of course, Dele Alli.

The midfielder scored 18 goals and registered 11 assists in the Premier League last term.

This season, after 17 appearances, he only has three goals and four assists to his name in England’s top division.

Alli was extremely fortunate to avoid a straight red card for an awful challenge on Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium and was handed a 4.5/10 rating from the Daily Mail for his overall performance.

Alan Shearer drops truth bomb about Alli

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, has focused on Alli in his latest column for The Sun - and he hasn’t held back.

“Dele Alli has received plenty of plaudits over the last two years — and rightly so. He was particularly good last season as Mauricio Pochettino’s exciting young side finishing runners- up to champions Chelsea,” Shearer wrote.

“On the back of that, I started to see Dele splashed across magazines and on the small screen promoting a TV company.

“He was the face of a new breed of young England players that were threatening to stand alongside their foreign counterparts in the Premier League. Dele was proving good young English talent can make its way to the top.

“Unfortunately, the player seems to be now resting on the laurels of that praise and the exposure that came with his good form. It is very easy when you are a young player to get carried away with all the adulation.

“You then forget what it was that earned you that in the first place — hard work and focus. Now I do not purport to know Dele well and, yes, he is only 21 years old.

“But what I see is another young English player falling short of the hype. On Saturday at the Etihad, when he really needed to step up, he let his team down and should have been sent off.”

Shearer is spot on

Although we all love Alli as a footballer, it’s so hard to disagree with what Shearer’s said about the 21-year-old here.

We witnessed the young midfielder produce a truly special performance for Spurs in their 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at the start of November - so why isn’t he doing the business in the Premier League?

That’s the million dollar question - and the question that Pochettino must be asking himself every day at the moment.

Ultimately, though, it’s Alli’s responsibility to get himself out of this current rut.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms