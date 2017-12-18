British professional boxer Anthony Joshua was in contention for the top honour at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.

Joshua had a phenomenal 2017, having secured an emphatic win over Wladimir Klitshcko in April, while the controversial 10th-round stoppage against Carlos Takam saw him maintain his undefeated streak with a 100% KO ratio.

As results of the voting were revealed, much to the surprise of fans of the unified heavyweight champion, Joshua ended significantly behind the ultimate winner Mo Farah, at fourth with 73,411 votes.

His failure to even reach the top three was the topic of debate among many on the social media platforms, as some claim Joshua’s social media trouble being the real reason for the loss.

Had it not been his recent activities online, Joshua was a huge favourite after an impressive year inside the ring.

The 28-year-old’s interactions with Eddie Chambers, which the American boxer disclosed via post in Instagram has come under the spotlight.

Joshua has a massive fan following, yet his dramatic collapse in the ceremony, finishing behind a Super Biker rider and a Paralympic athlete, has startled many.

And, because of those messages to Chambers, boxing fans believe that is the reason he finished fourth in the pecking order.

Following the release of the private messages, the Brit’s promoter Eddie Hearn admitted last month that Joshua indeed has a major problem with his social media activities.

He said: “He's got a major problem with his social media accounts.

“If you look online, there are plenty of other pieces floating around allegedly from Anthony Joshua to other people as well.

“AJ's team are looking into it. He's got some major problems with his accounts. No disrespect to Eddie Chambers but he isn't really on the radar.”

Joshua has no time to ponder on the loss this weekend as he aims for potential mega encounters for the upcoming year against Doentay Wilder and Joseph Parker, with talks already in motion.

