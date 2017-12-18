After demolishing Tottenham 4-1 at the weekend, you'd be brave to back anybody but Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Spurs were quietly held as one of the teams with a hope of taming the Citizens, yet came completely unstuck at the Etihad Stadium with only a consolation goal from Christian Eriksen to take any pride from.

Strikes from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and a brace from Raheem Sterling put the game to bed in a victory that maintained their remarkable 11 point lead at the summit.

If they maintain their current form and trajectory, they will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest teams in Premier League history. Besides, tentative comparisons to Arsenal's 'Invincibles' and some of Manchester Untied's finest teams are already being drawn.

The Citizens have made the greatest start in the competition's history, only failing to win a single match, and already boast a points tally worthy of an eighth place finish last year.

You've got to credit Guardiola. The Spaniard seems to have the Midas touch in management and is beginning to replicate his form at the reins of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

His tactical durability comes at the heart of this with the 46-year-old constantly altering his team in accordance with the game's movements and events.

The Manchester derby was a perfect example of this in the way he undermined Jose Mourinho's man marking tactics and that was no different against Tottenham.

YouTuber 'Nouman' created a fantastic tactical analysis of the 4-1 mauling and it provides a brilliant insight into the mind of Guardiola via observations from the game itself. Take a look:

So, what's the gist?

Well, Tottenham approached the game with high pressing to try and nullify City's tactics of playing out from the back.

However, even when up to four Spurs players closed in, Guardiola spread his centre backs, pushed up his full backs and dropped Fernandinho into the centre to allow continual build-up play.

The use of Fabian Delph is also very interesting. During City attacks, Delph would drop into the midfield with the defence reverting into a back three.

With Kyle Walker proving the more natural defender, this flexibility allows Guardiola to reap the benefits from Delph's skills as a midfielder as well as his brilliant work rate at left wing back.

Yet for all the beautiful football, City have also been lethal from set pieces, just ask Manchester United.

That was exactly the case against Tottenham, too, with Gundogan making a late run to head home the opening goal. It was a strike from which Spurs simply couldn't recover.

