As we edge closer to 2018 and the start of WrestleMania season, the rumors and speculation surrounding the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will increase, but five of the superstars to be inducted may have already been revealed.

Last week, reports emerged stating which superstar could possibly headline next year's class that will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in New Orleans in April 2018, and it's a superstar which we have already seen quite recently.

Speculation has suggested former Universal Champion Goldberg will be the headliner for the 2018 Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 34, and if rumors are to be believed, he has four other amazing superstars going into the hall alongside him.

According to Twitter user Brad Shepard, via Cageside Seats, the list of inductees include a former hardcore champion, a former three-time women's champion, one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and a famous musician who has performed many times in the WWE.

Shepard states that alongside Goldberg, Bam Bam Bigelow, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, and Kid Rock will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 during the weekend of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

It looks like Bam Bam is finally going into the Hall after being a major part of WWE during the 1980s and the early 1990s, as well as most notably headlining WrestleMania XI. The Beast from the East definitely deserves the spot, and it's long overdue.

The Dudley Boyz definitely deserve to be in the Hall of Fame as well, especially since they're one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling history. They're recognized by WWE as the most decorated tag team in company history, with 18-time world tag team championship reigns.

Being a former three-time WWE Women's Champion and a former star of GLOW, Ivory deserves her spot too as she was a big part of the Women's division during the Attitude Era. She has made a few sporadic WWE appearances recently, and a Hall of Fame induction would be a fine end to her career.

Finally, Kid Rock, whose contributions to the company are probably enough to earn him a place in the Hall of Fame's celebrity wing, as he has performed many times during the company's Tribute to the Troops. There is the small case of his terrible theme for The Undertaker's American Badass persona, but this may be glossed over.

Alongside Goldberg, this is shaping up to be a good Hall of Fame Class, but you would think maybe one or two names are needed in order to spice up the class just a little bit more.

