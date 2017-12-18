Where would Arsenal be without Mesut Ozil this season?

After a stuttering start to the 2017/18 campaign, the German superstar has really come into his element over the past few weeks, illustrating that Arsene Wenger cannot afford to lose his genius playmaker.

He was the undisputed man of the match in the 2-0 over Tottenham and also delivered another stunning display in the 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield.

And, against Newcastle on Saturday, Ozil was at the peak of his powers while the rest of the team - particularly Alexis Sanchez - struggled to dismantle the Magpies.

The Gunners secured a priceless 1-0 win with Ozil scoring one of the goals of the season halfway through the first-half.

The former Real Madrid man unleashed an unstoppable Zinedine Zidane-esque volley into the net, leaving Rob Elliot helpless.

It was true stunner and one Arsenal fan on Twitter has noticed something the makes the goal even more special.

The key element to the entire passage of play is Ozil's movement and have a look below at how the German anticipates exactly where the ball will drop before the attempted clearance is made by the Newcastle defender.

VIDEO: OZIL'S NATURAL INSTINCT

That kind of movement and understanding of the game is what makes him such a gifted player.

Ozil's future is the huge topic of discussion right now, with many Arsenal fans openly admitting they would rather the club use their resources to keep the German and ship out Sanchez in January.

Speaking after the Newcastle game, Wenger said he was confident that Ozil would remain in north London.

"I believe he wants to stay, he is not to be convinced [to sign a new contract]," said Wenger.

"You want nobody to leave and you see where we stand on that. But at the moment, it's very difficult.

"Until the end of the season we know what it is, but after that, I cannot tell you."

Arsenal are rumoured to have offered Ozil a contract worth around £300,000-a-week, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

However, in the prime of his career, the German may seek a club certain of Champions League qualification and competing for major honours.

