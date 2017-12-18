Australia won the third Test match against England at the WACA Ground in Perth by an innings and 41 runs to reclaim the Ashes after two years.

The hosts completely dominated proceedings as England struggled on the pitch in all departments.

England began the Test in a confident manner, registering 403 in the first innings, but an impressive batting display by Steve Smith & co. helped the Australians surpass the score and declare their innings at 662/9.

Since then, the bowlers also started delivering, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood, who ended his spell with 5/48 in 18 overs.

The English batsmen failed to come up with any response to the Aussies’ dominance and were outclassed thoroughly, ultimately finishing at 218 runs on Day 5.

With Woakes edging the upper-cut to Tim Paine off Pat Cummins, the celebrations began with the players jumping around in a huddle, bursting with elation.

Watch the action and celebrations unfold in the video further down this article.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, with stars like Damien Fleming, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Glenn Maxwell, and Cricket Australia among others, wishing the jubilant team on their emphatic win.

The urn returns to Australia after a two-year wait since losing to England in 2015.

The visitors were outperformed right from the start of the tour and initial actions suggested they would find it really tough to match their counterparts over the five-match series.

This was the fourth time in history England have scored more than 400 runs in the first innings, but still ended up on the losing side.

Geoffrey Boycott, who was critical of England’s performance in the previous Tests, had no qualms in admitting Australia were the deserved winners.

He said: “The best team won. Simple.”

Australian captain Steve Smith, visibly pleased with his players’ display, added: “So much preparation has gone into this, and to wrap up in three matches is exceptional. The fast bowlers are absolute superstars. They each bring something different to the group. A lot of work has been done to ensure they were fit for this series.

“I’m incredibly excited about celebrating with all the boys and the support staff tonight. We deserve to have a really good celebration.”

The Aussies will now aim for a whitewash, with the lead already 3-0, and there is little doubt they won’t be able to achieve the feat in the New Year period.

