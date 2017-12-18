Twenty-seventeen has been a healthy year for Real Madrid's trophy cabinet, that's for sure.

Los Blancos have endured a difficult start to the new campaign but have still successfully hoovered up the remaining trophies that come with winning the Champions League. This week the Club World Cup joined the La Liga title, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup in their collection.

The European champions flew out to Abu Dhabi in their mission to make it three Club World Cup titles in just four years - an unprecedented achievement.

The competition sometimes flies under the radar with the Champions League winners dominating the field more often than not, excuse Liverpool in 2005 and Chelsea in 2012.

Real Madrid certainly didn't have it easy, though, coming from behind to defeat Al Jazira in a slender semi-final victory before locking horns with Copa Libertadores champions Gremio in the final.

There were no Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick antics this year but the Ballon d'Or winner still proved the difference with his free-kick providing the only goal in a 1-0 win.

So, a nice addition to an incredible year for Real Madrid and, although it won't mean too much for the club veterans, it was a big moment for some of the younger plays in the squad. Players like Jesus Vallejo.

The young defender was procured by Real Madrid in 2015 having risen through the ranks at Real Zaragoza, and has made four senior appearances so far.

According to Marca, despite not being part of Zinedine Zidane's squad for the tournament, Vallejo asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino for a medal during the post-match presentation.

The pair engaged in conversation but without too much success, until Gareth Bale intervened.

The Welshman, who stood next in line, helped explain the situation to Infantino and eventually saw his 20-year-old teammate awarded the medal.

Take a look at the moment below:

Bale might not be loved by everybody associated with Real but certainly earned himself some brownie points with Vallejo, there. A very classy gesture indeed.

Real Madrid will hoping that victory in the UAE will inspire them to turnaround their season domestically and Saturday's El Clasico provides the perfect opportunity.

Four defeats and two draws, married to inconsistent home form, has seen Real look a shadow of the team there were in the league last season.

Victory over Blaugrana would allow them to eat into their rival's 11 point advantage and eventually turn the tide - could Bale be the hero?

