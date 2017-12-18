Football

Why Barcelona won't give Real Madrid a guard of honour on Saturday

Real Madrid are champions of the world after winning the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick earned them a 1-0 victory against Gremio in Abu Dhabi as they claimed their third Club World Cup triumph.

That win will certainly give them confidence heading into Saturday’s El Clasico as they attempt to overhaul the 11-point gap between the two sides.

And to spice things up a little bit, Cristiano Ronaldo called on Barca to give them a guard of honour at the Bernabeu as a result.

“It would be nice and I would like Barcelona to make for us the guard of honour,” Ronaldo said on Saturday night. 

Imagine Barcelona giving Real Madrid a guard of honour at the Bernabeu.

Well, it’s actually happened before.

Back in 2008, after Madrid had already won the league, Barca introduced them to onto the pitch in a very classy manner. The Catalan club were then thanked by getting thrashed 4-1.

Will it happen again this weekend?

It seems not.

Barca director Guillermo Amor dismissed Ronaldo’s claim and explained why there will be no guard of honour.

“We make it clear that we only do this when we participate in the competition,” he said.

“When we compete in the competition, we will do it but that is not the case. That's the way it is.”

Of course, the only reason they didn’t compete in the competition is because Madrid won the Champions League back in May with Barcelona getting knocked out by Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Manager Ernesto Valverde was also asked about the possibility of giving a guard of honour and he insisted he wasn’t even thinking about it.

"I haven't even paid it a thought," he said.

So, Ronaldo should forget about Barca giving them a guard of honour, it seems.

Guard of honour of not, though, it’s sure to be an incredible match in the Spanish capital on Saturday and one that will have a massive say in the outcome of the title.

