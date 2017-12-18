Few sides in the history of football have matched the levels of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

The tiki-taka style put in place by the Spaniard was perfectly implemented by Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi, with the Blaugrana winning every major trophy up for grabs.

Now, Ernesto Valverde's side are not as aesthetically-pleasing as that great side, but in their 4-0 win over Deportivo on Sunday night, Guardiola's philosophy was on show for everyone to see.

Iniesta turned in one of the finest 55 minutes of football seen anywhere in the world this season, with Messi also at the peak of his powers despite not actually getting on the score sheet.

In fact, the Argentine could have had six, as he missed a penalty, hit the woodwork three times and missed two sitters.

However, his role in Luis Suarez's second of the evening was instrumental, with Barca producing arguably the team goal of the season.

Sit back and enjoy tiki-taka at it's very finest. Real Madrid, beware.

Iniesta starts it all off with a moment of magic, Messi drives the team forward, Paulinho and Alex Vidal combine nicely and then Sergi Roberto's cross for Suarez is just perfect.

The win saw Barca open up an 11-point lead over Real Madrid, with La Liga's first El Clasico of the season set to take place on Saturday lunchtime.

Los Blancos will be fresh from lifting the Club World Cup after defeating Gremio in Abu Dhabi.

Valverde is aware of the importance of the game but, the Barca coach believes the tie will not be as defining for the title race as some are suggesting.

VALVERDE ON EL CLASICO

"I don't think a Clasico victory will give us the title," he told a news conference. "Atletico are only six points behind.

"What we know is that this is a long competition, nobody will decide anything at this point.

"We're heading into the game happy. We have a week of preparation left and are confident.

"It's a tough game against a huge rival, but we're eager to face them."

