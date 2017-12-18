While WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sunday night had a few couple of good matches, it was largely predictable booking wise, but there were a couple of interesting spots in matches throughout the night.

Most fans were looking forward to the tag team match of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as special guest referees. While it was quite a slow match to watch, it did potentially set up an intriguing storyline for the future.

The referees were the stars of the story, overshadowing the superstars involved in the match, with Bryan and Shane constantly coming to disagreements and getting in the way of one another. It was these clashes that added some interesting moments to the match.

One of those moments was the SmackDown general manager's first ‘bump’ in a WWE ring since retiring due to concussion and brain injury issues back in February 2016, as while his fellow ref was counting a pin by Orton on Zayn, Owens came crashing into the ring and knocked Bryan into McMahon, breaking up the pin count.

While this might indicate that WWE may be more lenient in what Bryan is able to do in their ring, which could possibly lead to him eventually being cleared by the company's doctors to compete, this wasn't the first bit of physicality Bryan actually had during the match.

Moments before when Zayn and Owens were preparing an announce table to put Nakamura through, Shane began arguing with Sami at ringside before inadvertently ramming one of his fingers deep into Bryan's eye socket, who he didn't realize was standing right behind him.

Nevertheless, this spot, alongside the bump in the ring could be an indication that WWE is getting ready to go full out on a Bryan vs Shane feud, which could lead to the SmackDown general manager being cleared to compete in the ring.

However, as of writing, there is no further word of Bryan being cleared by the WWE to compete in the ring once more than what has already been reported. Until further news about Bryan's future is released, anyone's opinion of last night's events during the tag team match could be the right one.

