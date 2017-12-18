England have surrendered the Ashes before Christmas after suffering another heavy defeat in Perth to go 3-0 down in the series.

Australia’s extra pace was the difference at the WACA as England’s lack of firepower was exposed.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad couldn't produce their best Down Under, and Craig Overton was not doing the damaged needed either.

Of course, there was a lot more issues surrounding English cricket and their performances in Australia, but the lack of pace was a real killer for Joe Root's men.

Here, we pick out five bowlers who could inject some much-needed pace into England’s attack going forward.

Mark Wood

With Tymal Mills limited to the T20 format, the Durham quick is England’s only bowler capable of reaching 95mph in Test cricket.

But, injuries have meant those spells are few and far between. Wood is working his way back from his latest injury – a heel problem – but he could be fast-tracked into the side for the fourth Test.

While his fitness concerns and average of 41 in 10 Tests suggest he is not the saviour, Wood could be the answer long-term providing he stays fit.

Liam Plunkett

The 32-year-old has become a key player for England in white-ball cricket and would not be fazed by an Ashes series in Australia.

Although he has a modest record in his 13 Tests, he is capable of hostile spells and his omission is strange considering England have unproven bowlers Craig Overton and Tom Curran in their squad.

Plunkett would be a great option to have, but it appears his Test career is over.

Jamie Overton

The quicker of the Overton twins, Jamie has undoubted potential. But, as with so many fast bowlers, his progress has been slowed by a series of injuries.

His 2017 season was cut short by another back issue and he has vowed to spend the winter remodelling his action. Overton is hopeful the change will allow him to bowl even quicker, which is music to the ears of England fans.

A strong start to the 2018 campaign should be enough to earn him his first Test cap next summer.

George Garton

The Sussex left-armer is clearly on England’s radar after he was promoted from the England Lions squad to provide cover in the final Ashes warm-up match.

He linked back up with the Lions after playing no part in Townsville and went for 86 off 10 overs in a three-day match, figures that suggest he is too raw to be considered for England’s Test side.

He would add variety as well as pace, but at 20 and with only nine first-class matches under his belt, needs to play more county cricket.

Tom Helm

Another fast bowler with the Lions in Australia, there is much excitement about the potential of Helm.

The Middlesex seamer is renowned for generating bounce at good pace, but he too has had his fair share of injury setbacks over the last couple of years, limiting him to just 17 first-class appearances.

Like Garton, he should see the 2021/22 Ashes Down Under as a realistic target.

