Troy Deeney was widely praised for appearing on BT Sport following Watford’s 2-1 win over Arsenal in October and dropping a few truth bombs about Arsene Wenger’s side.

The 29-year-old striker, who scored the equaliser against the Gunners from the penalty spot, said that Arsenal lack ‘cojones’ and don’t like it when opposing teams rough them up.

"I've heard Wenger's already blaming [the penalty] as the reason for why they lost," Deeney said. "Well, I'm not going to be one to tell Mr Wenger about himself, but there's a reason that they lost and it wasn't because of one penalty.

"I have to watch what I say, but it's [having] a bit of cojones, is what I'll say. Whenever I play against Arsenal, I'll go up and think 'let me whack the first one and see who wants it.”

Although the majority of football fans were in complete agreement with Deeney’s surprisingly honest post-match analysis, Arsenal supporters were fuming.

They felt that Deeney - a centre-forward who has spent most of his career playing in the Football League - was in no position to criticise their team.

Since his rant, Deeney has become an enemy in the eyes of most Arsenal fans.

John Cross's Troy Deeney tweet goes viral

Subsequently, they are all loving a tweet posted by Mirror journalist John Cross, who has pointed out that Deeney’s career has taken a spectacular nose-dive since his BT Sport appearance.

“Since Troy Deeney was lauded for dishing out lessons to Arsenal on how to behave, he’s had a 3 game retrospective ban, been sent off and now faces a 4 game ban while Watford have lost 6 of the 7 games he’s played in (they drew the other).”

Ouch.

Arsenal fans are loving the tweet

Arsenal fans, needless to say, are loving Cross’s tweet highlighting Deeney’s fall from grace…

Deeney has had a bad couple of months

Deeney was fortunate to avoid a straight red card in Watford’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at the end of October.

The striker grabbed midfielder Joe Allen by the face and both players were shown yellow cards by referee Michael Oliver.

Deeney, however, was handed a three-match ban by the Football Association after being found guilty of violent conduct.

He returned to action in Watford’s 4-2 defeat against Manchester United last month and scored but has failed to hit the back of the net since.

He missed this sitter against Crystal Palace...

And it could be a long time before we see Deeney in a Watford shirt again.

Sent off for a poor challenge on Huddersfield’s Collin Quaner on Saturday, Deeney is likely to be banned for the remainder of 2017.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms