Published

There's simply no stopping Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne right now.

Rival fans were quietly optimistic that Tottenham could be the team to halt City's rise, but those hopes were quickly slashed in a 4-1 beating at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, De Bruyne and a brace from Raheem Sterling saw off the north London club.

And it's the aforementioned De Bruyne that has been at the heart of City's incredible football this season, harking back to the style encouraged by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

It will take a minor miracle for the Belgian to end the season without the PFA Player of the Year award and he already boasts an impressive return of seven goals and 11 assists in 2017-18.

One who's certainly impressed is Jamie Redknapp who, in his latest column for the Daily Mail, waxed lyrical about the Manchester City man.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote: "In Kevin De Bruyne we have a midfielder whose passing is on another level. His range is the best I have seen. The slide-rule pass to play in a team-mate, the cute reverse passes, the sweeping cross-field balls — there is nothing the Manchester City midfielder cannot do.

"His numbers speak for themselves: joint-most assists in the Premier League this season (eight), most chances created (56), most passes in the opposition half (1,035).

"When I spoke to De Bruyne last month, he said assists were more special to him than goals... but that has not stopped him scoring six!"

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Due praise, without doubt but Redknapp probably went a little bit too far when he decided to list his top 10 passers in Premier League history. Manchester United fans are hacked off at the very least.

The likes of Paul Scholes, Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso are all ranked below none other than De Bruyne. Take a look at the full list below:

1. Kevin De Bruyne
2. Dennis Bergkamp
3. Frank Lampard
4. Cesc Fabregas
5. Mesut Ozil
6. David Silva
7. Paul Scholes
8. Eric Cantona
9. Xabi Alonso
10. Eyal Berkovic

No Steven Gerrard? Ozil above Scholes? No David Beckham?

Redknapp certainly stuck his neck out with some of these choices and Manchester United fans quickly retaliated when they saw his decision, check out the reaction:

There can be no doubting that it's their city neighbours, and in turn De Bruyne, that have been smashing it this year but you can understand their response to hype such as this.

As on course as the Belgian maestro looks for the title, he'll have to deliver the silverware to truly earn his place amongst the greatest. 

Who do you think is the greatest passer in Premier League history? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Frank Lampard
Kevin De Bruyne
Football

