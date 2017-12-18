Last week on Monday Night Raw, a number one contender match took place between Kane and Braun Strowman to determine who would go on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2018.

However, the match ended in a double-count, meaning no winner or future contender was found for Lesnar and his Universal title at the Royal Rumble on January 28 next year, leaving fans kind of frustrated, as they really thought Strowman would once again be given the spot.

Early speculation has suggested that The Beast will face both The Monster Among Men and The Big Red Monster in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. This is yet to be confirmed by WWE, but it could be announced as early as this week on Raw.

Still, many fans are baffled by WWE's decision to include Kane in this match, rather than just having another one-on-one match between Lesnar and Strowman for the Universal Championship, just like they did earlier this year at No Mercy.

You can understand the majority of fans wanting it to just be The Beast vs The Monster Among Men in this match when you take into account the rise and increase in popularity which Strowman has had throughout 2017, but that also might be the reason why the Universal title match will be a triple threat.

According to Dave Meltzer, via IWNerd, there was a big push behind the scenes for another singles match between Brock and Braun, but this plan was nixed by Vince McMahon himself as he didn't feel like it was the right time to have Strowman take another loss, since WWE's plans for WrestleMania 34 is to have Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

Adding Kane to the match to make it a three-way allows WWE to book Strowman strong against Lesnar, but also avoid him taking another loss.

The Beast can just pin Kane instead in order to keep his title and stay on course to face The Big Dog at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE should hopefully confirm this booking plan soon by making the triple threat match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble official in the next few weeks.

