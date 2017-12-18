Mohamed Salah, the name that is on every Premier League fan's lips.

The Egyptian winger - who was signed for £37m from Roma - was seen as a slightly odd purchase by Liverpool given that they had Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane but now, everyone who doubted him has been proven wrong.

Salah has now found the back of the net 20 times already this season, a tally not once hit by Eden Hazard during a single season of his Chelsea career.

That's how good he's been.

Against Bournemouth in Liverpool's 4-0 win, Salah was up to his usual tricks, terrorising Charlie Daniels and scoring a brilliant solo goal.

And, during his display, respected German football journalist Raphael Honigstein - who is often seen on BT Sport - likened the Egyptian to one specific player; Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben.

Salah has now mastered the Dutchman's trademark, cutting inside on his favoured left foot from the right, with defenders unable to stop him even though they know it is going to happen.

Up until the comparison was made, few would have likened Liverpool's talisman to Robben but when you really think about it, he is almost identical to the Dutchman in his prime.

The majority of his goals this season have come from cutting inside, with his strike against Everton arguably the pick of the bunch, showing his strength on the ball as well as his frightening pace.

A few of the comments on Honigstein's tweet highlighted just what an interesting comparison it is.

The likes of Salah, Coutinho and Roberto Firmino will be in good spirits when they visit Arsenal on Friday night, a team which should play right into their hands.

Last time the two sides met, Jurgen Klopp's men ran out 4-0 winners at Anfield, with Salah scoring a brilliant goal on the counter.

With Arsenal's defence looking very suspect, particularly on the left-hand side, the Egyptian could have a field day in north London and will likely put his Robben-esque tendencies to good use yet again.

