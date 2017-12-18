It was a fairly slow start to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool career after his £35 million move Arsenal on deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp seemed reluctant to throw him into the mix immediately as the midfielder was restricted to cameo appearances, failing to impress in the short time he was on the pitch each match.

It was starting to look like Oxlade-Chamberlain would prove to be a bit of a waste of money.

However, in recent weeks, he’s been on the pitch more than he’s been on the bench - and is starting to produce some very decent performances.

On Sunday, he was preferred in the starting line-up to Sadio Mane and turned in arguably his best performance in a Liverpool shirt as they beat Bournemouth 4-0.

He already looks a different player to what we saw after he first arrived at Anfield.

And one man thinks he knows exactly why.

Jenas on Oxlade-Chamberlain's improvement

Jermaine Jenas appeared on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night and believes he’s starting to understand his teammates more.

“He is probably the most comfortable that I’ve seen him in the shirt," Jenas said on Sunday night.

"He looks like he’s starting to get to know his team-mates a lot better which is a massive part of starting to enjoy your game and playing the way that you want to. He had an intensity about his game today.

“He got about Bournemouth and didn’t allow them to have a second.

“The confidence he had was great. He was a thorn in the side of Bournemouth. He was always on the front foot and trying to make things happen.”

While Oxlade-Chamberlain played in midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson against the Cherries, his inclusion pushed Philippe Coutinho further up the pitch meaning Mane had to settle for a place in the bench.

And the former Arsenal player will have to keep up his good run of form if he is to keep his place ahead of the likes of Adam Lallana, Wijnaldum, Can and Henderson.

