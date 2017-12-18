Already by Test match number three, Australia have clinched the Ashes as they lead the series 3-0.

The visiting English were defeated on the fifth day on the third Test match as they lost their six remaining wickets in 34 overs to be bowled out for 218, with Australia winning by an innings and 41 runs.

Australian victory Down Under comes as little surprise when recent results are considered.

They've won the Ashes seven out of a possible eight times in Australia since the 1990-91 series, compared to England’s single 2010-11 victory during that period.

Whilst there were likely a great number of factors to England’s capitulating defeat this Ashes, former Yorkshire and England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott pinpointed the gulf in class between the Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon and England’s Moeen Ali.

Statistics from this year’s Ashes can be used to clearly back this up as Ali’s bowling average sits sky-high at 105.33, compared to Lyon’s 26.07, as well as Ali taking only three wickets to Lyon’s 14.

Boycott pointed out that Lyon’s glowing confidence was key to his successful bowling this Ashes series, as he had “the left-handers [going] out…as fast as they come in,” because “in his [Lyon’s] head, he thinks he can bowl them out.”

Further to this, Boycott stated that the English left-handed batsmen also think Lyon can bowl them out.

Lyon’s huge importance in the Aussie’s victory has come somewhat as a surprise to some as only a year ago he was fighting to keep his spot in the national team, but England’s numerous left-handers have played to his strength and have suffered.

In contrast, Boycott didn’t have a good word, or much at all, to say about England’s Moeen Ali, stating that his “mum could play Moeen,” dismissing the Birmingham born Ali as “just not a factor.”

Ali may be able to redeem himself to some degree in the remaining two Tests, as all that’s left for the English to do now is battle against a complete trouncing.

