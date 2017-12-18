The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling after securing their 18th win in the last 19 games by beating the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday night.

The Wine and Gold pulled out a 106-99 victory for their second success in the nation's capital this season.

Once again, LeBron James was the architect for the Cavs as he posted a third consecutive triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists.

It's the second time he's notched 15 or more dimes in the last three games as he's become the team's primary playmaker this season with point guards Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose out injured.

LBJ has always been a willing passer throughout his career but he appears to be making more of an effort to get his teammates involved this year and make plays on every possession.

For the most part, he's been extremely successful at doing that and is averaging a career-best 9.1 assists so far this campaign.

After putting on a passing clinic against the Atlanta Hawks last week by posting a career-high 17 dishes, the King was at it again in the encounter with Washington.

With Dwyane Wade rested on the second night of a back-to-back, James had to take extra responsibility and had no problems doing so.

His assist of the night came in the fourth quarter as he delivered a perfect and effortless full-court pass to Jeff Green who was streaking out in transition.

Green gave the pass the finish it deserved as he didn't even need to take a dribble before thumping home a one-handed dunk that also saw him receive a foul and an and-one opportunity.

LeBron certainly enjoys playing in the Wizards' house as he erupted for 57 points in his last visit earlier in the campaign.

He took over offensively on that night and willed the Cavaliers to a win they badly needed after an awful start to the campaign but he didn't need to take on the scoring load on this occasion.

The whole team is in a groove and they're playing with such confidence at the moment as they have found the right system and roles to accommodate the new players they acquired in the summer.

But none of it would be possible without the brilliance of King James who is arguably playing the best basketball of his career.

The four-time MVP is once again a leading candidate for the league's top individual award as he's putting up extraordinary numbers on a nightly basis.

The Ohio-based franchise is now gearing up for a tough encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Tuesday night.