The £37 million Liverpool spent on Mohamed Salah is looking better and better each week.

They Egyptian has scored 20 goals in 26 matches in all competitions and it’s fair to say he’s been the best signing in the Premier League - and possibly Europe - this season.

But given Salah’s form, Liverpool might be kicking themselves that he didn’t make more of an effort to sign him in January 2013.

The winger looked set to join the Reds from Basel before Jose Mourinho and Chelsea nipped in at the last minute to seal an £11 million deal.

As you all know by now, Salah’s spell at Stamford Bridge didn’t exactly go to plan but he eventually ended up at Liverpool via Fiorentina and Roma.

And while he might be regretting not choosing Liverpool over Chelsea four years ago, he’s just glad he eventually ended up on Merseyside.

Salah is happy he eventually joined Liverpool

“There was interest from Liverpool when I went to Chelsea, but I think if I’d come at that time maybe things wouldn’t have maybe have gone as well then as they have for me now,” he told the club’s official website.

“Who knows? But I went to Chelsea and everything worked out how it did and now I am here at Liverpool at the right time.”

His first time playing at Anfield

But whilst at Chelsea, Salah knew he wanted to play for Liverpool one day. He decided that when he travelled to Anfield to face the Reds for the first time with the west London club.

That match was back in April 2014 as Liverpool edged closer to winning the Premier League for the first time. Salah started that match and lasted an hour as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners, killing Liverpool’s title dreams.

But Salah came away from that match knowing he wanted to call Anfield his home one day.

"It was while I was at Chelsea that I first got to play at Anfield. I can remember I told myself – as I said on my very first day here – ‘I have to come here one day and play’ after I’d experienced that atmosphere," he added.

"That atmosphere was unbelievable, really. I was very happy to play here against Liverpool – and now I am even happier to play for Liverpool here."

While Liverpool fans will try their best to erase that game from their memory, at least there was one positive to come out of it - and convinced Salah that he wanted to play for their club one day.

Could Salah one day apologise for the role he played in the match by leading Liverpool for their first league triumph?

