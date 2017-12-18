Football

Salah.

Mohamed Salah reveals what he thought when he played at Anfield for the first time

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The £37 million Liverpool spent on Mohamed Salah is looking better and better each week.

They Egyptian has scored 20 goals in 26 matches in all competitions and it’s fair to say he’s been the best signing in the Premier League - and possibly Europe - this season.

But given Salah’s form, Liverpool might be kicking themselves that he didn’t make more of an effort to sign him in January 2013.

The winger looked set to join the Reds from Basel before Jose Mourinho and Chelsea nipped in at the last minute to seal an £11 million deal.

As you all know by now, Salah’s spell at Stamford Bridge didn’t exactly go to plan but he eventually ended up at Liverpool via Fiorentina and Roma.

And while he might be regretting not choosing Liverpool over Chelsea four years ago, he’s just glad he eventually ended up on Merseyside.

Salah is happy he eventually joined Liverpool

“There was interest from Liverpool when I went to Chelsea, but I think if I’d come at that time maybe things wouldn’t have maybe have gone as well then as they have for me now,” he told the club’s official website.

“Who knows? But I went to Chelsea and everything worked out how it did and now I am here at Liverpool at the right time.”

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

His first time playing at Anfield

But whilst at Chelsea, Salah knew he wanted to play for Liverpool one day. He decided that when he travelled to Anfield to face the Reds for the first time with the west London club.

That match was back in April 2014 as Liverpool edged closer to winning the Premier League for the first time. Salah started that match and lasted an hour as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners, killing Liverpool’s title dreams.

But Salah came away from that match knowing he wanted to call Anfield his home one day.

"It was while I was at Chelsea that I first got to play at Anfield. I can remember I told myself – as I said on my very first day here – ‘I have to come here one day and play’ after I’d experienced that atmosphere," he added.

"That atmosphere was unbelievable, really. I was very happy to play here against Liverpool – and now I am even happier to play for Liverpool here."

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

While Liverpool fans will try their best to erase that game from their memory, at least there was one positive to come out of it - and convinced Salah that he wanted to play for their club one day.

Could Salah one day apologise for the role he played in the match by leading Liverpool for their first league triumph?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Chelsea

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again