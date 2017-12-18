With Clash of Champions done and out of the way, the next WWE pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble on January 28, which also means WrestleMania season is fast approaching. Fans will now start to speculate more on who their favourite superstars will be facing.

One match that has practically been in the books for the past year is that Brock Lesnar will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34.

As well as this, many fans have speculated that AJ Styles will be defending the WWE title at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2018 against Shinsuke Nakamura, who will likely get his spot in this match by winning the Royal Rumble next month.

However, there are several other superstars yet to have any real rumor momentum for WrestleMania such as Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and John Cena.

Speaking of The Leader of the Cenation, he was asked during a recent interview with Al Arabiya English who he would like to face in the ring at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans in April 2018.

In his reply, Cena said that he doesn't like to play Vince McMahon and book his own matches for WWE's biggest show of the year, as he likes to make the match that is handed to him the best match possible.

The 16-time world champion said: "Aw, I'm never in the picking business, man. I might have mentioned that on Edge and Christian's podcast. Don't play Vince, if you're not Vince. The best way to love what you do in that respect is to say, hey, here's what's going to happen, and then say, 'Hey, I'm going to make this effin' awesome.'"

Due to Cena's part-time status in the WWE at the moment, there hasn't been many rumors surrounding who he will be facing at The Showcase of the Immortals next year, or even if he will be in New Orleans. You would think WWE has a plan for him and that he will be included on the show considering he's been their biggest star of the past ten years.

Fans will be hoping that The Leader of the Cenation is included on the show in some sort of way, but at the moment, that is yet to be confirmed by the WWE. He hasn't been seen in WWE since his involvement at Survivor Series, but he is expected to be back next week on Raw on Christmas Day, where he is rumored to wrestle against Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental title.

