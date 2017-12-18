Four years on from Michael Schumacher’s devastating ski accident in the French Alps, Lewis Hamilton has shared a tribute to one of Formula One’s greatest ever racers.

Yesterday, Hamilton tweeted about what “a true honour” it was for him to equal Schumacher’s pole position record in Belgium earlier in 2017, further saying that he continues to pray for the German racing legend and his family “all the time.”

Schumacher’s longstanding record of 68 pole positions was achieved and reached in 2006 at the French Grand Prix, overtaking Ayrton Senna’s previous record of 65 pole positions achieved in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Hamilton reached number 68 in Belgium in August 2017, and equalling Schumacher’s record clearly meant a lot to him as he was seen teary eyed in his post-race interviews.

Since then, Hamilton has gone on to take four more poles, with the Brit currently sitting with 72 career pole positions, taking his most recent victory at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who recently came sixth in the votes for British Sports Personality of the Year 2017, has shown his admiration of Schumacher before, describing him as a “legend in the sport” during an interview four years ago in 2013.

Not only this, though, he also earlier showed his excitement regarding Schumacher’s return to the racetrack from retirement back in 2010.

Likewise, Schumacher had spoken highly of the talented young Brit in 2007 following Hamilton’s burst into the Formula One scene, saying in an interview that he was not surprised by Hamilton’s early success.

With Schumacher’s family preferring to keep his status relatively private since his return home in 2014, not too much is known about his current condition.

Schumacher’s son, however, the Formula Three racer Mick Schumacher, recently tweeted in celebration of the first anniversary of the Keep Fighting initiative, a charity set up to unite those inspired by the positivity spread by the Formula One legend.

Every sports fan and F1 fan around the world hopes Schumacher can keep on fighting.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms