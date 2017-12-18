Snooker

Cao Yupeng produces possibly the greatest snooker shot of all time

The snooker Scottish Open may have Neil Robertson's name on the title and in the record books, but the final will be remembered for a reason other than the winner. 

Second place finisher Cao Yupeng produced a moment of pure shock and innovation when he produced one of the most eye-catching shots ever seen in the game of snooker.

The shot has everyone talking, even snooker legend Dennis Taylor, a 60-year veteran of the sport, claims he has never seen anything like the shot he witnessed Cao Yupeng make.

Yupeng had a significant lead over Robertson in the final, only for the Australian to stage an impressive comeback, which saw him 8-4 down to becoming the 9-8 winner on the day.

The comeback itself is worthy for lots of news spotlight, but this audacious attempt from Yupeng has the world scratching their heads

Yupeng is seen holding the cue by the tip, touching the cue ball ever so slightly to generate what could easily be the most strange and unorthodox safety shot ever seen in snooker.

Legal? Illegal? Whatever it is, it has Twitter going nuts over it.

Watch the ridiculous shot in the video below, and see how some snooker fans reacted to the groundbreaking technique.

Many people argue the shot was illegal, because since Yupeng was already touching the ball, the shot could be considered a push, which is an illegal move.

Others argue that Yupeng's shot was pure innovation and he stretched the rules to produce a moment of pure magic.

Illegal or not, Robertson still claimed the title and Yupeng put his name out there on the international stage for some incredible innovation.

