Take a quick look at the Premier League table and it’s easy to see why Manchester City are so keen for Pep Guardiola to extend his contract.

City currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the table, having won 17 of their 18 fixtures, scoring 56 goals and conceding just 12 in the process.

It’s been the best start to a Premier League campaign from any team in history and, on top of that, City are also producing some of the best football we’ve ever seen in English football.

Guardiola has emphatically silenced those who doubted whether or not his coaching style would work in the Premier League.

The question everyone should now be asking is: ‘Can English football adapt to Pep Guardiola?’

In the space of six days, Guardiola masterminded a 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Old Trafford, a 4-0 demolition of Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, and then an utterly convincing 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

Following the match, Premier League legend Frank Lampard - on punditry duty for BT Sport - perfectly summed up Guardiola.

Asked what sets Guardiola apart from other coaches, Lampard said: “Hard work first. He’s worked hard. That performance doesn’t come by throwing those players on the pitch.

“He’s a student of the game and has been since he was a player.

“I read Johan Cruyff’s book - ‘Total Football’, a real interesting book - and Pep was his main man, his voice, on the pitch.

“He’s been learning all the way through - this is not the norm we’re seeing. He is special - he’s different to other managers because he learned total football.

“That [total football] is something new here. In our way - which is sometimes blinkered - we go ‘you’re a right-back, you’re a centre-back, you head the ball’, whereas he sees it differently.”

While some people still dismiss Guardiola’s achievements - pointing to the fact he’s only managed superstars at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City - most football fans will completely agree with Lampard’s comments.

Guardiola is a special coach. All three of the clubs he’s managed have been successful and become the most attractive teams to watch in Europe.

It’s taken a little bit of time for the revered Catalan coach to work his magic in Manchester but it’s now fair to say that he has transformed that team.

"What I like about Guardiola is that at Barcelona he had incredible players who were already there and at Munich he went to coach the best team in the league,” Lampard added, “but here City were not the best team and now they are a long way ahead of the rest and playing in a way which we have not seen before."

