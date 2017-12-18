Barcelona really were at their vintage best against Deportivo on Sunday night.

Ernesto Valverde's side - who are still unbeaten in La Liga - cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Nou Camp and put on a bit of an exhibition of football.

Andres Iniesta put on a 55-minute masterclass, while Lionel Messi was at his mercurial best, despite missing a penalty and hitting the woodwork on three separate occasions.

Luis Suarez and Paulinho both grabbed braces as the Blaugrana opened up a 6-point lead over Atletico and an 11-point gap with Real Madrid.

They enter Saturday's El Clasico in brilliant form and there was one moment during the game that summed up the confidence flowing through the veins of the players.

Messi and Jordi Alba were the men involved, with former Aston Villa man Carles Gil the man caught in-between their genius.

In five seconds, the two Barca stars effortlessly nutmegged the Deportivo man on two separate occasions.

Just watch below and see how the life literally gets sucked out of him, so much so that he appears to give up pressing.

VIDEO

Brutal, just brutal.

You can almost see afterwards that Gil could go on to press Iniesta but after being humiliated twice, he decides to abandon that option.

ALBA WOULD WELCOME ANTOINE GRIEZMANN AT BARCA

Speaking after the game, the left-back was questioned about the potential arrival of the Frenchman and he said he would be thrilled with his arrival.

He said: “We are talking about a top player that has been doing really very at Atletico in recent years, any reinforcement would be welcome.

“But I already said that the squad is very good and we are doing very well and we’ll see what happens in the winter transfer market.”

Judging by the performance of Suarez and Messi last night, plus Ousmane Dembele to return from injury, Barca may be better served investing in different areas instead of Griezmann.

