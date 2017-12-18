Cricket

Vaughan has had his say on the Ben Stokes situation.

Michael Vaughan has a message for Ben Stokes after Ashes defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Michael Vaughan feels that Ben Stokes should be "hurting" even more than his England teammates following their defeat in Perth - a result which saw Australia regain the urn in the third Ashes Test.

Steve Smith's Australian side have now taken an unassailable lead in the series after winning the opening three Test matches, as England face the prospect of a second consecutive whitewash in a series Down Under, having lost 5-0 back in 2013/14.

In a dismal tour, which has also been marred by disciplinary issues off the field, England slumped to a defeat by an innings and 41 runs in what was the final Ashes Test to be played at the WACA.

Joe Root's men faced an uphill battle before a ball had been bowled in the series, as they were forced to attempt to defend the urn without all-rounder Stokes.

The 26-year-old Stokes was not part of the travelling party as England boarded their flight to Australia in late October, as he remained on home soil awaiting to discover whether he would be charged following on from his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September.  

And, Vaughan hopes that Stokes, who is currently out in New Zealand playing T20s for Canterbury Kings, is reeling from the series defeat even more than his team-mates who have suffered at the hands of the Australian team. 

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, former England captain Vaughan said: "I would hope Ben is watching and is hurting more than the team in the dressing room

Watch Vaughan send a message to Stokes in the video below.

"As soon as Stokes did what he did, it was very clear to me that he would struggle to be in Australia.

"I said it straight away, I didn’t think England would have any chance of competing out here without Stokes. I hope he’s hurting more than the players who have been here."

Some very strong words from the former England skipper.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again