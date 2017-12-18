Michael Vaughan feels that Ben Stokes should be "hurting" even more than his England teammates following their defeat in Perth - a result which saw Australia regain the urn in the third Ashes Test.

Steve Smith's Australian side have now taken an unassailable lead in the series after winning the opening three Test matches, as England face the prospect of a second consecutive whitewash in a series Down Under, having lost 5-0 back in 2013/14.

In a dismal tour, which has also been marred by disciplinary issues off the field, England slumped to a defeat by an innings and 41 runs in what was the final Ashes Test to be played at the WACA.

Joe Root's men faced an uphill battle before a ball had been bowled in the series, as they were forced to attempt to defend the urn without all-rounder Stokes.

The 26-year-old Stokes was not part of the travelling party as England boarded their flight to Australia in late October, as he remained on home soil awaiting to discover whether he would be charged following on from his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

And, Vaughan hopes that Stokes, who is currently out in New Zealand playing T20s for Canterbury Kings, is reeling from the series defeat even more than his team-mates who have suffered at the hands of the Australian team.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, former England captain Vaughan said: "I would hope Ben is watching and is hurting more than the team in the dressing room

Watch Vaughan send a message to Stokes in the video below.

"As soon as Stokes did what he did, it was very clear to me that he would struggle to be in Australia.

"I said it straight away, I didn’t think England would have any chance of competing out here without Stokes. I hope he’s hurting more than the players who have been here."

Some very strong words from the former England skipper.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms