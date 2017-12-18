Defeat by an innings in Perth cost England their chance at retaining the Ashes and set a number of unwanted statistical landmarks.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the sorry tale of the series and England’s run of form.

England have now lost eight successive Ashes Tests Down Under, following their 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14, and have also failed to win any of their last nine away Tests against any opposition since beating Bangladesh in October 2016.

It is only the eighth time a team have lost a Test by an innings after scoring 400 or more in their first knock. England are responsible for five of those, including in back-to-back Tests against India in December 2016.

England have now won only one out of 14 Tests at the WACA ground.

There have been only two centuries by England batsmen in the current series, by Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow in the first innings in Perth. Australia’s Marsh brothers, Shaun and Mitchell, have made two between them while captain Steve Smith alone has two to his name.

Australia’s average score per wicket in the series is 46.24, compared to England’s 26.30.

England’s batsmen have compiled just two century stands – Malan and Bairstow’s 237 in the third Test and 125 by Mark Stoneman and James Vince in the first – and five others over 50. Australia have stands of 301, an unbroken 173 for a 10-wicket win in Brisbane, 124 and nine more over 50 – including two 99s, one of them ended by a declaration in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc has taken more wickets in the series (19) than James Anderson and Stuart Broad combined (17). Broad has taken only five wickets in as many innings, with a bowling average of 61.80.

Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, has dominated the battle of the spinners with 14 scalps to Moeen Ali’s three (plus one for Joe Root).

Australia tail-enders Starc and Pat Cummins between them have hit as many sixes in the three Tests in this series as the entire England team (four), despite Starc contributing just 33 runs in total.

