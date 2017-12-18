LeBron James continued his terrific season by helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure their 18th win in the last 19 games as they beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

The King posted his third consecutive triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists as the Cavs came away with a 106-99 win on the road.

It was their second victory in the nation's capital already this year and after torching the Wizards for 57 points in the previous outing, LBJ did his damage in other ways this time around.

The four-time MVP didn't have the best shooting night as he went 8-of-23 from the field and instead decided to get his teammates going as he became a playmaker throughout the night.

Despite his huge numbers, LeBron was surprisingly critical of his display and thanked his teammates for "bailing him out".

"I actually played pretty bad tonight. I wasn't as strong with the ball: I had six turnovers. Kind of lazy with the ball, at times," James said, per ESPN. "And my teammates did a great job bailing me out."

One teammate he's definitely referring to is Kevin Love as the big man led the team in scoring with 25 points to go along with nine boards.

He was a recipient of many of James' 15 assists on the night and he disagreed with the superstar's views in regards to his performance and praised him for his ability to make plays for everybody.

"If that's a bad game, then sheesh!" Love said. "He just affects the game in so many ways and makes a lot of plays for other guys, too. He's just setting us up and getting us into our spots. That's what he does. He's our leader."

Even opposing head coach Scott Brooks couldn't help but marvel at the way the three-time champion was facilitating all night.

"His IQ is the highest I've ever been around," Brooks said. "Just the way he sees the floor."

Not many players in the league would post a triple-double and still consider it a bad game but that just shows the extremely high standards the Cavs superstar sets himself every time he steps onto the floor.

He's been on a tear throughout the campaign and is having possibly his best ever year in the league and the numbers certainly back it up.

The 13-time All-Star is putting up 27.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game and could easily average a triple-double this season.

The Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night where the small forward could notch his fourth straight trip-dub.