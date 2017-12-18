Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

LeBron James.

LeBron James says he had a "pretty bad" game against Wizards despite another triple-double

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James continued his terrific season by helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure their 18th win in the last 19 games as they beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. 

The King posted his third consecutive triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists as the Cavs came away with a 106-99 win on the road. 

It was their second victory in the nation's capital already this year and after torching the Wizards for 57 points in the previous outing, LBJ did his damage in other ways this time around. 

The four-time MVP didn't have the best shooting night as he went 8-of-23 from the field and instead decided to get his teammates going as he became a playmaker throughout the night.

Despite his huge numbers, LeBron was surprisingly critical of his display and thanked his teammates for "bailing him out".

"I actually played pretty bad tonight. I wasn't as strong with the ball: I had six turnovers. Kind of lazy with the ball, at times," James said, per ESPN. "And my teammates did a great job bailing me out."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

One teammate he's definitely referring to is Kevin Love as the big man led the team in scoring with 25 points to go along with nine boards. 

He was a recipient of many of James' 15 assists on the night and he disagreed with the superstar's views in regards to his performance and praised him for his ability to make plays for everybody.

"If that's a bad game, then sheesh!" Love said. "He just affects the game in so many ways and makes a lot of plays for other guys, too. He's just setting us up and getting us into our spots. That's what he does. He's our leader."

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

Even opposing head coach Scott Brooks couldn't help but marvel at the way the three-time champion was facilitating all night. 

"His IQ is the highest I've ever been around," Brooks said. "Just the way he sees the floor."

Not many players in the league would post a triple-double and still consider it a bad game but that just shows the extremely high standards the Cavs superstar sets himself every time he steps onto the floor. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

He's been on a tear throughout the campaign and is having possibly his best ever year in the league and the numbers certainly back it up. 

The 13-time All-Star is putting up 27.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game and could easily average a triple-double this season. 

The Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night where the small forward could notch his fourth straight trip-dub.

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Kevin Love

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again