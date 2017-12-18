Football

.

Manchester United wait on severity of Antonio Valencia hamstring injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits he must wait to discover the severity of Antonio Valencia’s injury.

The skipper limped off with a hamstring problem during Sunday’s 2-1 win at West Brom to add to United’s defensive woes.

Valencia now joins Eric Bailly on the sidelines with the centre-back ready to undergo surgery on his injured ankle which could sideline him for three months.

It was the seventh successive game Valencia had started and Mourinho felt his injury was because of his workload.

Mourinho said: “The Valencia injury is what I call a December injury. It is an injury of the accumulation of fatigue. It is a muscular one – hamstring, big small, medium? I don’t know.

“He is an experienced guy to not let it go to difficult limits. But it is an injury of fatigue – everyone in the Premier League, especially the ones with more accumulation of cups and European cups – are at risk.”

Valencia is almost certain to miss Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final game at Bristol City having captained United in Michael Carrick’s absence.

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice – in the 4-0 home win over Everton and 3-1 victory at Arsenal.

United face Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday before hosting Burnley on Boxing Day and welcoming Southampton in their final fixture of 2017.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Antonio Valencia
League Cup
Football

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

Cincinnati Bengals fans have amazing reaction to Marvin Lewis leaving the team

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

WATCH: Nia Jax may have just locked up the Mixed Match Challenge after choosing her partner

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

Watch: Luis Suarez scores cheeky rabona goal vs Deportivo - but it's not given

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Sir Alex said about Man City's mentality in 2009 seems to be happening again

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

What Liverpool fans all noticed about Philippe Coutinho during 4-0 win v Bournemouth

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again