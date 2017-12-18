Official online NBA destination in the UK

Vince Carter.

Watch: Raptors fans give franchise legend Vince Carter classy standing ovation

When veteran Vince Carter eventually calls time on his career, he will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Toronto Raptors franchise history among many things. 

The 40-year-old enjoyed arguably his best years with the Raptors and created some memorable moments during his six-year spell.

But most importantly, he was responsible for putting the team on the map and making basketball relevant and popular in Canada. 

He helped to make Toronto a basketball city and he made it possible for the franchise to attract players. 

13 years to the day that he was traded by the Raps to the New Jersey Nets, 'Vinsanity' made what may possibly be his final appearance at Air Canada Centre on Sunday night as he took to the floor for the Sacramento Kings.

There's no telling just how much longer the NBA's iron man can continue playing as he defies the odds by still looking athletic and in great condition at his age. 

He showed why he was known as 'Half-Man, Half-Amazing' by casually throwing down a 360 dunk in the pre-game warmups.

The fans inside the arena knew this could be a significant moment as they may not see Carter on a basketball court in Toronto again. 

With that in mind, they wanted to show their appreciation to him and did so with a rousing standing ovation when he exited the game late in the fourth quarter. 

The eight-time All-Star deservedly took it in and waved to the crowd in acknowledgment as most of the fans were on their feet.

The shooting guard will surely have his jersey retired by the organization when his stellar career comes to an end after the impact he made.

Following the game, Carter was asked about the rumors that he could possibly return to the Raptors before he retires and he responded by saying he believes it's destined to happen.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

"Of course, I heard about it. It didn't happen, I guess. It's just one of those things, it'll happen for sure," he said. "Somehow, whether it's a one day or something, it'll happen. It's supposed to happen, I think, I can say that now. I've had a lot of people say it's supposed to happen, so now I guess I have to believe."

With the reception he got from the Raptors fans, it's fair to say that they would love to see him put on their uniform one more time and give him a proper sendoff.

