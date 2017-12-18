Former boxing sensation, Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez, reveals that during the latter stages of his career, he rejected a $100 million offer to fight Manny Pacquiao for a sensational fifth time.

Marquez is one of the top Mexican boxers of all time, a former four-division world champion recording a 56-7 record, 40 of those victories being via KOs.

In 2017, he retired from the sport, leaving his mark on the game with some very high profile fights throughout his career, namely against Pacquiao.

Earlier in December marked the five-year anniversary of the 2012 match in Mexico that saw Marquez impressively knockout Pacquiao in his native land of Mexico.

To many, this was considered to be one of the biggest fights in Mexico by a Mexican boxer.

In their first matchup back in 2004, in the featherweight division, the bout ended in a very controversial draw, which left both of them wanting more.

In their second encounter, four years later in 2008, in the super featherweight division, Pacquiao was the narrow victor after a 12th round split decision.

In the third rematch in 2011, Pacquiao won another controversial majority decision after 12 rounds.

Without a win in three attempts, Marquez needed a little motivation, a little something to get him the edge over Pacquiao; he wanted one more fight.

In their last matchup in 2012, in Mexico, both Pacquiao and Marquez hit the floor hard in what was a very aggressive and even matchup.

In the sixth round, Marquez hit Pacquiao to the floor, where he stayed, claiming his first victory against the notorious Pacquiao in his homeland of Mexico.

After the huge amount of fame, hype, and stardom that came about from the fourth fight, many fans and people associated with the fight wanted a fifth duel.

Pacquiao's promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, was said to have made a $100 million offer for another fight with Marquez, an offer in which he eventually declined.

Why would a superstar professional athlete decline that much money for a fight against someone he just won against?

Here's why, despite the huge sum of money that is certainly tempting, Marquez did not want to risk tarnishing the memories and the legacy of his famous victory in 2012 if he were to lose in the fifth fight against Pacquiao.

"There was an offer for a fifth fight against Pacquiao in the Philippines for $100 million dollars, and I refused in order to keep my honor and the glory of the fourth fight from 2012," said Marquez in an interview with ESPN Deportes.

If Marquez were to lose, he claims that the $100 million would never heal the scars of defeat.

"It's a lot of money - but honor, pride, and what we did is more important than doing a fifth fight.

"Let's pretend that the fifth fight would happen. How about if I get robbed in the fight, we do not know what can happen, he's capable of hitting me with the right shot and hurting me badly. So I would place myself at risk.

"The glory and what we did in 2012 is worth more than that amount they were offering," Marquez said.

