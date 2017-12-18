We’ve not even reached Christmas and it looks as though Manchester City will cruise to Premier League glory this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the league, having won 17 from their 18 league games so far.

The main reason for their dominance is their incredible attack.

The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero have caused Premier League defenders all sorts of problems, scoring 56 goals - an average of more than three goals per game.

While their attackers do deserve a lot of credit, so too does their defensive unit.

They’ve conceded 12 league goals - the joint-best defensive record along with Manchester United and Burnley - and look a lot more assured in defensive situations than they did last season.

One man that deserves a lot of credit for that is goalkeeper Ederson.

He was signed from Benfica for around £35 million in an attempt to upgrade on Claudio Bravo. And the 24-year-old has already proved to be a very good signing indeed.

Not only has he made some crucial saves, but his distribution is pretty incredible. The Brazilian is often starting attacks for Guardiola’s side with his unbelievable kicking and his quick-thinking.

And Ederson’s finest display in terms of his distribution came against Tottenham on Saturday evening. City ran out 4-1 winners and many attacks began with Ederson.

In fact, he completed 26 passes during the match - more than both Christan Eriksen and Dele Alli. Not to mention all of his throws.

Luckily for us, a compilation video has been produced showing all the attacks Ederson started against Spurs - and it shows just how important he is to this team.

With his ability to ping a 70-yard pass, many people have suggested he could do a job on the pitch if he wasn’t a goalkeeper.

And Ederson himself is keen to do just that.

"Well, if one day I am needed I think I could!” Ederson told the club’s official website.

“When I started my career, I was actually a left-back and I do have some qualities playing with my feet, so I think that helps a lot, especially due to the way we play at City.

"It’s a huge responsibility to play at the back, there is no room for mistakes, so I must be constantly focused to give my best.

“But if there was a situation where I was ever needed outfield, yeah, I’d definitely give it a go!”

At this rate, City might have the title sewn up with plenty of matches remaining so Guardiola could well give Ederson a few minutes out on pitch at the end of the season…

