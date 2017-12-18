Last night at Clash of Champions, we may have witnessed the spark that will see his in-ring return in the WWE for Daniel Bryan after his clashes with Shane McMahon while officiating the tag team match of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

If Bryan does return to the ring as an active performer at some point in 2018, it will be the first time he has had a match in the WWE since announcing his retirement back in February last year. It will arguably be one of the biggest moments of his WWE career.

Many will remember The King of Beards biggest moment of his WWE career was when he defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista on the same night at WrestleMania 30 to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, this wasn't his first world title. In fact, his first world title occurred six years ago today.

On December 18 back in 2011 at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, Big Show defeated Mark Henry in a Chairs match to win the World Heavyweight Championship, ending a nine-year drought in the process.

After the match, however, Henry attacked Show from behind with a chair and then delivered a DDT onto a chair. This allowed Bryan to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which he won back in July at the pay-per-view by the same name, and secure an easy pinfall victory to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

With this world title win, Bryan became the first ever wrestler from NXT to win a WWE world championship. He was World Heavyweight Champion for 105 days before he was defeated by Sheamus at WrestleMania 28 in just 18 seconds, one of the shortest title matches in WWE history.

Some fans also say that this was the official start of the YES! movement in the WWE that would eventually lead to Bryan having his WrestleMania moment two years later at WrestleMania 30 when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Prior to this moment, Bryan had only won the United States title, but after his Money in the Bank cash-in, he would go on to become a three-time WWE champion, an Intercontinental champion, a Tag Team champion, and one of the most loved superstars in WWE history.

