When Jesse Lingard signed a new contract worth a reported £100,000 a week back in April, nobody could quite believe it - including many Manchester United fans.

The 25-year-old had produced a few good moments for the Red Devils - notably his winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace - and was a decent’ish player, but £100k a week just seemed absurd for a winger of his calibre.

There are many people who believe £100k a week is still an excessive wage for Lingard; however, the England international has silenced his critics in recent weeks.

Lingard scored a superb solo goal and provided an assist in United’s 4-2 win over Watford last month and then netted a brace in the 3-1 victory against Arsenal four days later.

He also bagged United’s second goal in their 2-1 win away at West Brom on Sunday.

How Zlatan embarrassed Lingard in mixed zone

Following his performance, Lingard was interviewed by journalists in the mixed zone.

And while he was answering questions, Zlatan Ibrahimovic - an unused substitute against the Baggies - decided to have some fun.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Ciaran Kelly, Zlatan ‘grappled’ Lingard and then said in front of the reporters: "Jesse you're always talking s***!"

Unfortunately, there’s no footage of the incident but it sounds like Zlatan being Zlatan.

Ashley Young also joined in the fun

According to the same tweet, Ashley Young also embarrassed Lingard by doing a ‘high-pitch impression’ of the winger while passing him.

It was just banter

Of course, it goes without saying that Zlatan and Young weren’t being malicious with their behaviour in the mixed zone.

Lingard is a hugely popular member of the United squad and is renowned for being one of the main jokers inside the dressing room.

As well as being able to dish it out, it seems Lingard can also take it.

Lingard needs to be fresh for Leicester clash

He is expected to be rested when United travel to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Three days later, the Red Devils take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

With Man City currently 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, nothing less than a win will suffice for Jose Mourinho and his players.

