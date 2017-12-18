Liverpool fans all breathed a sight of relief when the summer transfer window closed with Philippe Coutinho in Merseyside, not Catalunya.

The Reds' star man was pursued by Barcelona for months with Coutinho himself footing a transfer request and bids spilling into nine figures. There are so few cases where a club has refused so stubbornly to sell when the economic benefits are so ludicrous.

That's the past, though, and Liverpool are reaping the benefits of their bold stance. Coutinho has provided 10 goals and seven assists already this campaign, forming a lethal quartet with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

However, to presume that the Coutinho-Barcelona saga was truly over would be foolish.

It's widely accepted that Blaugrana will dip their hand even further into their Neymar funds for a midfielder who, seemingly, tops their priority list.

At what point will Liverpool budge, though? Barcelona will eventually hit a ceiling when it comes to the weight of bidding and other players may be thrown into the deal.

In the opinion of Jamie Redknapp, Liverpool should seriously stick their necks out and put forward a proposition as brave as their stubbornness.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the Sky Sports pundit hypothesised: "Philippe Coutinho was sensational for Liverpool at Bournemouth.

"The Reds should enjoy him while they can before Barcelona come calling again in the summer.

"Even if Liverpool receive in excess of the £138 million Barcelona bid last summer, there are few like-for-like players they can buy — while bringing in a number of players is not always the best option. Instead, Liverpool should ask Barcelona to swap Coutinho for Luis Suarez.

"The striker has not been as prolific as in recent seasons and the Liverpool fans would love a returning hero. It would be a great move for both the club and the Premier League."

Hmmmm.

For a start, it's difficult to see Barcelona even considering selling a striker that won the European Golden Shoe just last year but, if they did, it would give Jurgen Klopp something to think about.

Suarez wreaking absolute havoc in the Premier League is still fresh on the memories of Kopites yet would the Uruguayan, now 30-years-old, be worth selling Coutinho for?

It's doubtful and Suarez has only recently started to recuperate his form this season.

Based on the stubbornness of Liverpool in the summer, though, it might take a sacrifice akin to Suarez for Barcelona to get their man. Watch this space.

Who would you rather have in your team - Suarez or Coutinho? Have your say in the comments section below.

