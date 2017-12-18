Ever since Georges St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 217 last month, many people have been speculating over who the Canadian would fight next inside the Octagon.

Several matches were teased, including a unification fight with former interim UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, as well as a fight against Tyron Woodley either at middleweight or welterweight, the weight division which GSP made his name in the sport of MMA.

However, all future fight talk had to be put on hold when Rush announced that he had been suffering from ulcerative colitis. He put himself on the shelf to recover and get healthy again, vacating the middleweight title in the process after just 31 days, making Whittaker the undisputed champion.

Although it's still likely to be a couple more months before St-Pierre is able to return to the Octagon for another fight, his head coach, Firas Zahabi, has restarted the speculation about who the Canadian could fight against next once he is able to come back.

Speaking to TSN, Zahabi threw two names out there for possible opponents for Rush. Neither of these names were Woodley or Whittaker. They were, in fact, UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Rush's head coach said, via MMA Fighting: “I think Georges is gonna get better, get back in the gym. He’s gonna feel his body out and see what he wants, what’s the most interesting, epic fight out there. Mayweather? McGregor? We need a mega-fight.

“Georges will come back for a big, exciting fight.”

McGregor hasn't competed in the UFC since 2016 when he won the lightweight championship with a second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez. He since went on to box against Mayweather, who has never fought in UFC but teased the possibility of doing so last week.

The boxing legend said: "They just called me not too long ago and ask me to come back. I can come right back. If I wanted to I could come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the octagon. I can go do a three- or four-fight deal in the octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

Out of the two fights, a GSP vs McGregor fight at welterweight probably has the most realistic chance of happening, but even that might be a long shot considering Notorious is yet to defend his lightweight title would have to do so, or vacate it first before this fight is booked.

However, many fans don't like mega-fights as they go against the original structure of UFC. Zahabi argues that GSP has earned the right to have a mega-fight since he helped the sport grow into what it is today.

