When it comes to great Brazilian footballers, Kaka is often a name forgotten among the absolute superstars the South American nation has produced.

Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario and, of course, Pele, pretty much rule the roost in terms of the country's greatest, with Neymar the man now carrying the torch.

But, back in the early 2000's, Kaka was the most feared player on the planet when at AC Milan, an elegant, skilful and powerful attacking midfielder, who scored goals and created so many for his teammates.

Sadly, a move to Real Madrid derailed his career and he was never really the same again.

Now, Kaka, who was the last player to break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or duopoly back in 2007, has announced his official retirement from the game.

KAKA'S RETIREMENT TWEET

The Brazilian maestro was sent love from all across the footballing world, with most reminding him of just how good he was in his prime.

Some of the biggest names chipped in and now, the most important name in Brazilian footballing history has sent him a truly classy message. Step forward, Pele.

PELE'S CLASSY TWEET

I think the legendary forward - who lifted three World Cups with the Selecao - has echoed the thoughts of every football fan in the world.

IF ONLY KAKA MADE IT TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

One of the big shames from his career is that he never had the chance to showcase his skills in England's top-flight.

The closest he came was Manchester City back in 2009 but at the last minute, he abandoned the move.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he said: “I was sat at home when the telephone rang – I can still remember it clearly. It was my father and he seemed nervously excited. Then he told me a team in England, Manchester City, had made Milan a huge offer for me.

“Before I could even react, he added that Milan were prepared to accept the bid. I’d had absolutely no idea that Manchester City were interested in signing me until they’d actually made their official offer to Milan.

“The process had been really different to how these things often work. City didn't talk to my father – who also acted as my agent – first. They'd gone straight to Milan and made their intention clear. Very clear in fact. They made Milan an offer for me, then sat back and asked, ‘What do you think?’

“It looked like a new, exciting challenge and a new chapter for me, but it had all come out of nowhere, and very quickly. Soon I started to feel confused and anxious. The situation messed me up.”

