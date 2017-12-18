The Los Angeles Lakers will honor superstar Kobe Bryant on Monday night at the Staples Center by retiring both of his jersey numbers -- No. 8 and No. 24 -- during their game against the Golden State Warriors.

The ceremony will take place during halftime, and the Black Mamba himself will be in attendance at the arena where he won five NBA titles.

Bryant won three titles as No. 8 and added two more later in his career while wearing the No. 24 jersey, so it makes sense the Lakers would want to represent both of the Kobe eras in the rafters.

From working with Shaquille O'Neal to having Pau Gasol as his sidekick, Bryant has had plenty of star teammates, but he was the constant during the Lakers' run of dominance in the 2000s.

However, not all titles are created equal, and Bryant certainly had better performances during some Finals runs than he did during others.

As the Lakers prepare to honor Kobe on Monday night, here's a look at how each of Kobe's titles stacks up against one another:

1. 2009

The 2009 Lakers won their first championship since Shaquille O'Neal was playing alongside Kobe, so this one was certainly a special one for Bryant.

In addition to shedding the narrative that he needed Shaq in order to win a title, Bryant also had his best playoff performance in a year in which the Lakers won a championship.

Bryant averaged 30.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while willing the Lakers to a win over the Orlando Magic in five games to claim his fourth-career title. Naturally, Kobe earned his first NBA Finals MVP award following this championship.

2. 2001

This was perhaps the Lakers' most-dominant playoff run, and possibly the most-dominant playoff run in the history of the NBA.

The Lakers swept their way through the Western Conference before losing Game 1 of the Finals to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Los Angeles rebounded and won the next four games to claim their second-straight championship.

Shaq won the Finals MVP award once again, but Bryant averaged an impressive 29.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game during the incredible playoff run - his best numbers during a postseason while playing alongside O'Neal.

3. 2010

This one was also special, as it came against the Lakers' heated rivals -- the Boston Celtics. Just two years after losing to the Celtics in the Finals, Kobe and his teammates got their revenge.

Kobe once again played a huge role, averaging 29.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists during the course of LA's postseason run.

The Lakers needed seven games to beat their rivals, but Bryant had another NBA Finals MVP performance to push his team over the top, even if his Game 7 performance (6-for-24 from the field) wasn't his best.

4. 2002

The Lakers finished off the three-peat in impressive fashion. After squeaking by the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers torched the New Jersey Nets in the Finals, sweeping them off the court in four games.

O'Neal won the Finals MVP trophy for the third year in a row, but Kobe was still a huge part of the Lakers' success, averaging 26.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during the playoffs.

The Shaq and Kobe era fell apart quickly after the three-peat, but it remains to this day as one of the most-dominant runs a team has ever had.

5. 2000

The 2000 playoffs marked Kobe's first deep postseason run, and even though he played well, it was by far his worst playoff performance during a year the Lakers won the title.

Bryant averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first NBA Finals appearance - solid numbers for the fourth-year player.

However, this title run was all about Shaq, who took over as one of the most-dominant players in Finals history that year, averaging 30.7 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. Though Bryant eventually proved he could win a title on his own, his first ring was all about Shaq.