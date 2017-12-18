Who remembers Ricardo Quaresma?

The 34-year-old has had a pretty incredible career spanning over the past 18 years representing some of the best clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea and he now finds himself at Besiktas.

He’s also played 72 times for Portugal, helping them to win Euro 2016.

But if you’ve ever seen him play, then you know that he loves to produce the odd trick now and again.

And we don’t just mean a little stepover or a Cruyff turn. We mean ridiculous tricks like Rabona crosses or pulling off a trivial shot with the outside of his foot.

And this weekend during Besiktas’ match against Osmanlispor, he was up to his old… well, tricks.

A 50-yard pass came his way and, with plenty of space, the winger decided he would try something special.

Now, we’ve seen Neymar put one of legs behind the other to control a long pass in style and it was similar to what Quaresma tried. However, what the Besiktas player executed was something even better.

Watch: Neymar's touch

Instead of stopping the ball dead, Quaresma flicked the ball with his other leg into his path down the line to run onto.

It was simply magnificent.

Watch: Quaresma can do it better

Take a look:

It's going viral

What was he even thinking?

Either way, football fans absolutely loved it. Check out the reaction:

To be fair, Quaresma had every right to showboat with Besiktas running out 5-1 winners against Osmanlispor on Sunday.

A hat-trick from former Liverpool player Ryan Babel, as well as strikes from Alvaro Negredo and Cenk Tosun earned them a very comfortable three points.

And while it doesn’t look as though we’ll be having an exciting title race in England this season, we’re set for an enthralling one in Turkey.

As we approach the halfway mark of the campaign, there are just five points separating to top seven sides - with Besiktas in third, three points off the top.

Quaresma will need to be at his imperious best if Besiktas are to beat the stiff competition in the Turkey Super Lig this season, though.

