After 20 years in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant finally called time on his illustrious career in 2016.

The Black Mamba bowed out in style as he put up 60 points in a win over the Utah Jazz in front of a sell-out and raucous crowd at Staples Center.

During his time in the league, Bryant achieved almost everything both individually and collectively.

He spent his entire two decades with the Lakers and delivered five championships to the franchise.

On an individual level, he won an MVP, two Finals MVPs, 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All NBA selections and was a 12-time member of the All-Defensive team.

Kobe has an outstanding resume and it'll be difficult to find many players who can match it.

As well as all the aforementioned accolades, the 39-year-old also owns multiple records and milestones.

However, not all of the records are ones that he's proud of as he does have some unwanted ones to his name too, including a specific stat that may never be broken.

The future Hall of Famer currently ranks number one with the most missed shots in NBA history at 14,481. That is over 1,000 more misses than the number two player on the list, per Reddit.

Of the top 20 players on this list, only four are still active today (Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James). Nowitzki and Carter are over 2,000 misses behind Bryant in possibly their final seasons.

Melo is 3,700 misses behind and is one player who could potentially catch him but since his move to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer, his role has diminished slightly and doesn't take as many shots as he used to playing alongside fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

LeBron is over 3,800 misses back but now that he's almost 33, and in his 15th season, he may still be in this league for another five seasons or more.

However, it took him his previous six seasons to miss 3,600 shots and is usually very efficient from the floor, especially this season as he's shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Kobe's only hope of being surpassed will be if James plays until he's 40 and remains the number one scoring option on his team for another seven years, which seems highly unlikely.

It's maybe one of the only records where players want to be overtaken but in this instance, Bryant may have to accept that it'll never be broken.