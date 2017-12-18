One of the biggest games in football will take place this weekend with Real Madrid and Barcelona set to lock horns in El Clasico.

Of course, Real defeated Barca in the Spanish Super Cup before the season officially began, but this is the first time they have met in La Liga this term.

Barca are currently 11 points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga table, but they've played a game more than their fierce rivals because Los Blancos were busy winning the Club World Cup last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal in the final with a free-kick against Gremio and following the victory, the five-time Ballo d'Or winner had a request for the Catalan giants.

Ronaldo said: “It would be nice and I would like Barcelona to make for us the guard of honour.”

Although it's a huge achievement for Madrid - and they've become the first team in history to win back-to-back Champions League and Club World Cup titles - it's optimistic to think Barcelona would do that for them. To say the least.

Barcelona have since stated they will not be doing that prior to their clash on Saturday and forward Luis Suarez has moved to explain why.

"That guard of honour is a new thing for me since arriving in Spain," the Uruguayan said. "I know it is said that in the rules if you are also in that competition which your opponent won, then you do it as a sign of respect.

"But on this occasion, we had nothing to do with the Club World Cup so we don't have to do it. That's the decision the club made."

So there you have it, Cristiano. No guard of honour for you!

This is just another storyline that feeds into one of the greatest rivalries in football, but the fact remains that for all of their success, Real have to win this game to stand a chance of retaining their league title come the end of the season.

