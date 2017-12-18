At UFC on Fox 26 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada on Saturday, UFC's welterweight division was shaken up thanks to Rafael dos Anjos' win in the main event against Robbie Lawler.

The Brazilian and the American fought each other tooth and nail, causing the fight to go to a decision after five rounds, which RDA came out on top unanimously 50-45 across all three of the judge's scorecards. This was his third win in a row and it puts him in a good position in the welterweight division.

Throughout the fight, dos Anjos demonstrated how he could be a threat in the welterweight division, including one moment where he unleashed the longest combo ever seen in UFC history. UFC's announcer, Bruce Buffer, has released some first-person footage of the amazing moment.

As you can see in the footage further down, it's easy to see why dos Anjos came out on top against Lawler, and why he feels like he deserves to have a fight against the current UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley.

RDA unleashed a 40-punch combo in just 23 seconds which Ruthless tried to defend against, but the judges ultimately determined the Brazilian to be the winner of this fight despite the American's valiant effort throughout. Unfortunately for him, his effort wasn't enough for him to achieve victory.

Dos Anjos said after the fight about a possible future clash with Woodley: “I’m not a guy that talks so much to try and get a title shot, because I’m talking bad about people, cursing people. I just go and do a great performance like I did tonight. I hope so. Dana White said that (the winner would get a title shot), and that’s what I hope.

“I think with me, he’s got to worry about everywhere. He’s going to have a lot of things to worry about. I had to tell him face to face – I’m not interested in his Gucci belt. I want the UFC belt."

In his response, while praising both fighters for their efforts, Woodley said he believes he would be able to knock dos Anjos out, as he saw many openings to do so if he was his opponent.

We now eagerly await to see if UFC president Dana White does decide to book dos Anjos in a UFC Welterweight title fight against Woodley like he promised to do so in the build-up for UFC on Fox 26.

