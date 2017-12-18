Last night (Sun. December 17, 2017) the WWE Universe witnessed a great Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Title match at Clash Of Champions, but there was one team that stole the spotlight from the tag team division on the night.

For the past few weeks the team of Rusev and Aiden English has been getting over extremely well on WWE TV. Rusev has now created the "Rusev Day" gimmick, and Aiden uses his singing skills to hype the never ending event on a weekly basis.

Rusev Day apparently is everyday and "The Bulgarian Brute" has even come out with a brand new Rusev Day t-shirt that seems to be doing well. Although they are supposed to be heels, fans have really gotten behind the new tag team duo.

They came ever so close to dethroning SmackDown Live Tag Team Champs The Usos on several occasions during last night's match; as the teams of Gable and Shelton Benjamin and The New Day also tried to capture the gold, but "Day One Ish" would reign supreme by the night's end.

Prior to the bout beginning, Rusev and English were the first team to make their way out to the ring and held a little bit of a Rusev Day celebration. English sang "12 Days Of Rusev" and the fans were absolutely eating it up.

You can check out a clip from the angle here:

Unfortunately English was unable to finish the encore that the fans were calling for as the other teams began to make their way out to the ring as well.

With the newfound hype behind Rusev and English it should be interesting to see if WWE decides to give them a SmackDown Live Tag Team Title run soon.

WWE fans were disappointed they didn't pick up the titles last night, so perhaps WWE will soon give the fans what they want and appoint the duo as Tag Team Champions.

What are your thoughts on the WWE Universe going nuts for Rusev Day last night? Are you just as big a fan of the gimmick as everyone else? Do you see a Tag Team title run in Rusev and English's futures?

