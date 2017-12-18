WBO Middleweight title-holder Billy Joe Saunders defended his belt and outclassed his Quebecan opponent, hometown favourite David Lemieux for a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night.

Saunders was hardly troubled in his first fight in North America and one judge had the British boxer winning every round in a masterclass for the Brit.

The 28-year-old felt extremely confident before the bout and looked even more certain of securing the right result as the fight progressed.

At one point, Saunders was showered with boos after taunting Lemieux in the fifth round after the Quebecan missed with a loaded haymaker. This prompted Saunders to look out into the crowd as if to search where the punch landed, not winning him any new Canadian fans.

And the eventual winner has continued to taunt his opponent after the fight with a new tweet posted on Monday.

Saunders was quick to troll his defeated opponent by tweeting a screenshot of a tweet David Lemieux sent out before they went toe-to-toe.

He originally posted: "It's official I finally get the chance to teach this coward a lesson :) @bjsaunders_ #locknloadpussy"

And Saunders certainly made him eat his words, firing back: "@lemieuxboxing I memory banked that did You mistake I for U," this follows a screenshot of a tweet by Lemieux made exactly 2 months before the fight.

Lemieux really should have thought about deleting that almost as soon as he heard the final bell ring.

After a dominant display over a boxer who has won four consecutive fights since 2015, Saunders was quick to call out the man who defeated Lemieux two years ago, Gennady Golovkin.

The 35-year-old Kazakh is the current WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion and is on a collision course with Saunders who holds the only remaining middleweight belt.

However, after having recently fought Canelo Alvarez in an action-packed blockbuster fight which ended in a controversial split draw, Golovkin is already in negotiations for a rematch with the Mexican boxer.

With early whispers of that fight happening around May of 2018, it looks like Saunders will have to wait his turn before getting his shot at the famous GGG.

